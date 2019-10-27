State Police searching for suspect that fled traffic stop.

LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to search for a suspect that fled the scene of a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
According to Mass State Police officials, around 4:30 p.m., troopers were on patrol on Rt. 20 in Lee when they activated their lights and pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee near Fuller Street.
As troopers were stepping out of their vehicle, the operator also got out and fled the scene on-foot.
We're told that the lone passenger remained in the vehicle as officials began searching the area.
Officers from the Lee Police Department and members of the Mass State Police K9 Unit responded to the scene to help troopers locate the individual in question.
After combing the area and following up on tips they had received from nearby residents, officials were unable to locate the operator and made the decision to call off their search efforts around 7:00 p.m.
At this time, State Police are investigating the identity of the driver.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the passenger in the vehicle, who has not yet been identified yet, had an active warrant out for his arrest.
He was subsequently placed under arrest and taken to the State Police barracks in Lee for booking.
No other charges were filed against the passenger.
This incident remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
