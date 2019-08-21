FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are looking for help from window tint shops with regards to an ongoing investigation.
Mass. State Police are seeking information related to a rented, white, four-door 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that may have had the driver side and passenger side windows tinted between July 17 and July 24.
"We ask that window tint businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island pay particular attention to this request. Please note that the tint companies are not the focus of the investigation; we are just seeking info about the vehicle," State Police added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Seamus Kent at (617) 740-7811.
