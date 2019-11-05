WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the next few weeks, Western Mass News is teaming up with the Mass. State Police to put a spotlight on some of the most wanted fugitives from the area.
In some cases, they are armed and dangerous, but police said they need your help in getting justice for the victims.
On July 12 of this year, Saeed Ali was at the Savers parking lot on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, as was a relative of his ex-girlfriend's.
Police said that according to the report, the relative greeted Ali on his way into the store, but Ali didn't respond.
Mass State Police Detective, Lt. Michael Farley explained that 20 minutes later, "When the male exited the store, he was with his girlfriend and some other individuals, without warning a car driven allegedly by Ali accelerated at him and ran him over. The car then backed up, ran him over again, and some reports say it hit him again as he fled the parking lot."
Lt. Farley with the Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that further investigation by the West Springfield Police Department didn't reveal any bad blood between Ali and the victim.
Lt. Farley said he was just simply related to the ex-girlfriend and it appears Ali allegedly decided to take his anger out on him.
"The victim suffered significant injuries, multiple broken bones, loss several teeth, multiple severe lacerations. He was in serious condition and transported to the hospital," Lt. Farley explained.
Lt. Farley said that the victim is still recovering and has long rehab ahead.
Saeed Ali is no stranger to the law.
"He has a significant, lengthy history with multiple convictions for assault and battery of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, multiple convictions of assault and battery of a police officer, violation of restraining order," Lt. Farley noted.
Given Ali's violent history, you're asked not to approach him.
"Anyone that we're looking at we have to assume they're dangerous. We assume that they're armed. We look at their criminal history, we look at past arrests, we look at past convictions. We take it all into account."
Detectives said he has family in the Springfield area, and they need your help getting him into custody as soon as possible.
"This was a brutal crime, the victim had no warning whatsoever. The car just came at him, ran him over, and he's lucky he didn't die," Lt. Farley said.
To the victim's family, Farley said "We don't give up, we're not going to give up, we're going to keep going until we make the arrest."
Anyone who has seen Saeed Ali is asked to contact Mass State Police or the West Springfield Police Department.
You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).
