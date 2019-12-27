FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery that happened at the rest stop in Framingham.
According to Mass State Police officials, the pictured individual allegedly entered the service plaza located on the westbound side of the Mass Pike around 6:00 Thursday morning through a door used for employees.
The suspect then displayed a small, black, automatic handgun to two Starbucks employees and forced one to open the safe in the office.
We're told the suspect then ran out of the building and into a small black SUV parked on Audrea Road behind the plaza with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The vehicle was seen heading up towards Brook Street.
The suspect is described as a male wearing all black, including his coat, boots, and latex gloves, and wore a black ski mask that only showed his eyes.
He is described as weighing approximately 160 pounds and is approximately 5'5" to 5'8".
The skin around his eyes was described as being tan.
State Police say that the person that matched the suspect's description was seen outside the Starbucks around 6:00 Christmas Eve morning.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the State Police barracks in Weston at 781-431-5050.
