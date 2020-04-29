CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities seized a large amount of drugs during a recent traffic stop.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that on Wednesday, April 22, a trooper assigned to the Charlton barracks conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota SUV.
"A Trooper had contact with the female operator. As a result of the stop and subsequent investigation, three kilograms of suspected Fentanyl were found concealed in a spare tire," Procopio explained.
The case remains under investigation.
