NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vehicle stop on I-91 in Northampton Wednesday evening, turned into an arrest of a Springfield man on drug charges, State Police report.
This happened at around 6:10 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-91.
A trooper on patrol first spotted the vehicle.
"..A black Chevrolet Cruz with a New Hampshire registration abruptly (swerved) from the left lane to the right lane, narrowly missing another vehicle travelling in the right lane," State Police say.
After pulling the vehicle over, the driver, identified as Peter Garrett, 32, from Springfield, was asked to get out of the vehicle.
Troopers then conducted a search of the vehicle.
"As a result of a search, the trooper discovered a white rock like substance, believed to be crack cocaine, with an approximate weight of 75 grams. In addition, approximately 100 wax baggies of suspected heroin, and a total of $2,490 cash was seized from Garrett’s person and the backpack," State Police say.
Garrett was arrested and transported to the Hampshire County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000.
State Police report he was arraigned on Thursday.
