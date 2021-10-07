SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The State Police and Springfield Police Departments are teaming up to bring joy to as many children as possible this Halloween.
State Trooper Deshawn Brown and Sergeant Derek Cook said they'll be collecting new Halloween costumes at the Springfield Police Barracks and giving them out to children as a reward for good behavior, like perfect attendance.
"Give the kids an initiative something to reach for and give them a goal for something and have a good prize so to say at the end of it. And the other part of it was just to spread some joy on Halloween," Trooper Brown said.
"A very fun-filled time and something like this I think the children and community we all come together and like I said we're stronger together than we are apart," Sgt. Cook said.
The collections run from now through October 22.
