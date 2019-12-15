State Police, surrounding communities called to report of fire in town of Mount Washington.

MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and local authorities are investigating after being called to the Berkshire County town of Mount Washington early Sunday morning.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, a trooper assigned to the State Police's Fire Investigation Unit was called to West Street in Mount Washington to assist officials investigating a structure fire.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Of the surrounding towns that were called to the scene to assist, we're told that the Egremont Fire Department were first on scene.
Members of the Great Barrington and Sheffield Fire Departments, as well as the office of the State Fire Marshal, also responded to the scene.
It is unclear if any foul play is suspected in the incident.
