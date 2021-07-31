WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--There was a crash this morning on the Mass Pike, according to Massachusetts State Police
Police said the truck may have had brake failure causing it to crash into the runaway tractor-trailer ramp. The operator of the truck jumped out of the truck before it crashed into a barrier at the end of the ramp. The driver was transported to Bay State Springfield with non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police said the backup from the accident has cleared.
