NEW SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The State Trooper who was stabbed following a pursuit yesterday in New Salem is 'in good spirits' today State Police report.
Representative David Procopio tells Western Mass News that he remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Both the 47-year-old Trooper and the suspect, who was shot during the incident Friday, were transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester for treatment of their injuries.
[READ MORE: State Trooper stabbed, suspect shot following pursuit in New Salem]
Today we're learning they are both still in the hospital recovering.
The 18-year-old male suspect who is from New Hampshire, has yet to be named by authorities. State Police telling us Saturday he's in stable condition as well.
Friday afternoon the suspect, who had reportedly been driving erratically earlier in the morning in New Hampshire, was traveling on Rt. 2 heading eastbound in Massachusetts when State Police caught up with him.
That's when the pursuit in MA began, the suspect's vehicle crashing along Rt. 202 in New Salem around 3 p.m. in a quiet neighborhood.
[VIDEO: Witnesses describe scene of New Salem pursuit that left trooper, suspect injured]
We're told when the 47-year-old Trooper made contact with the suspect, he was stabbed several times near his head, shoulder, arm, and neck area.
During the incident the suspect was shot once in the torso.
Authorities are expected to charge the 18-year-old suspect with Armed Assault With Intent to Murder, Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon, Failure to Stop for Police and more.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office and State Police are a part of this investigation.
No word when the suspect will face arraignment.
Authorities have not released the name of the injured Trooper yet.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. When new details are released we'll provide an update both on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.