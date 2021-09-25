GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Old Westfield Road in Granville Saturday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
According to State Police, The vehicle was discovered 30 feet into the woods, where it reportedly had been there for some time. It is unknown why the vehicle was off the road.
The vehicle operator was identified as Justyn Trempe, 21, of Granville. Trempe was driving the vehicle sometime before 6:00 Saturday morning when the vehicle went off the road. Both Trempe and the vehicle passenger, James Novak, 23, of Granville were found deceased by State Police.
The Granville Fire Department and EMS, as well as the Granville Police Department, assisted with the incident. The accident is under investigation with aid from the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and The Russell Barracks.
