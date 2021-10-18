BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday, all state employees in Massachusetts must be fully vaccinated as ordered by Governor Charlie Baker unless they've been approved for a medical or religious exemption, but many state troopers are expected to resign over this.

The Massachusetts State Police union is asking for answers from Baker and his administration as it relates to state troopers who may or may not have been vaccinated.

“The administration has not provided the department and or SPAM, the representatives, that exact number. Hypothetically, I was told last week that there were approximately 200 who sought exemptions and 299 others that were unvaccinated,” said Mike Cherven, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM).

Cherven said he has been left in the dark when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination status of troopers. At a press conference on Monday, he said he has not heard from the Baker administration regarding what's next for those seeking exemptions or are unvaccinated as of Monday.

“Though we are beyond the deadline, we have not received not even one reply to the medical and or religious exemption request that was submitted,” Cherven added.

Information that has come out of the Baker administration, out of a total state workforce of 44,000 employees, almost 1,600 had not shown proof of vaccination or requested an exemption by Sunday's deadline. More than 95-percent of active executive branch employees are compliant with the governor's vax order.

As of Monday morning, Cherven said their union has no idea how many troopers could be losing their jobs.

“Can you imagine the frustration level of our members? They don’t know whether they’re going to have a job today, tomorrow. They were told today was the final day. Nobody is telling us what’s going on,” Cherven explained.

However, he also clarified the union's stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Let me be clear, our concern is not one of anti-vaccination. In fact, the vast majority, almost 85 percent of our membership, is vaccinated,” Cherven noted.

Cherven also said he does not know how many state troopers put in letters of resignation in response to the mandate.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement: