FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Before you turn on the car and hit the road, Mass. State Police want you to do one other thing for your safety and the safety of others.
The department issued a reminder Tuesday to motorists to remove the snow from one's vehicle before hitting the state's highways and byways.
That reminder was accompanied by a photo of a vehicle that was pulled over along I-95 in Foxborough today.
State Police noted that over the next few days, rising temperatures will cause that snow and ice to become loose and could fly off while driving.
"Please be courteous, think of others, avoid fines, and clear your vehicle off," the department explained.
