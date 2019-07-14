PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Traffic is backed-up I-90 Westbound in the Palmer/Warren area and State Police report it's due to 'normal weekend traffic.'
At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday a Western Mass News viewer reported a significant backup lasting more than 30 minutes in the Palmer area on the MassPike.
State Police Trooper Brent at the Charlton Barracks confirmed with us that that it appears to be weekend traffic.
"We're a main artery for the state. There was a detail working earlier in the area and there was a minor fender bender, but it's probably everyone traveling back home," Bent explained.
No word when the traffic backup will clear out.
According to the 'Western Mass News Traffic' map there are 'severe delays of 33 minutes Westbound' on the Pike with an average speed of 10 mph.
To look at the 'Western Mass News Traffic map' showing current conditions, Click Here
