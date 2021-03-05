(WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts education officials are postponing MCAS testing in the spring as they work to get more students back in the classroom.
MCAS testing for grades 3, 4, and 5 will now be held between May 10 and June 11.
Dates have not yet been set for grades 6 through 8.
Districts across the state continue to express concerns over reopening so soon, saying they need more guidance.
