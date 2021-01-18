SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Phase two of the COVID-19 vaccination plan in Massachusetts will start in February.
At the top of the list to get the vaccine are those who are at high risk for having COVID-19 complications.
That could mean people who smoke will be able to get the shot soon if they have other serious health issues.
Massachusetts will enter phase two of the coronavirus vaccination plan in February.
People who will get the vaccine first are those with two or more comorbidities, meaning people who are at high risk for COVID-19 complications.
Then comes those who are 75 and older, and then residents and staff who live in public and private low income and affordable senior housing.
Western Mass News broke down who could be at risk for COVID-19 complications.
According to the CDC, that includes a long list of health issues like cancer, chronic kidney disease, and even smoking.
“Smoking in particular, as we know, is a direct assault on the lungs and that it creates a significant amount of inflammation and can lead to many different things including, the slowing of the ability to clear infections out of the respiratory pathways,” Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose said.
Dr. Roose said someone who smokes could face complications.
“It can impact the immune system, and so, it is not surprising as smoking is a risk factor for multiple different types of pneumonia that it would be a risk factor to increase the concern if someone were to contract COVID,” Dr. Roose said.
He said with the virus continuing to ravage the country this is a great time to consider quitting.
“I would always encourage people that are smoking to reduce their intake and quit,” Dr. Roose advised.
As of Tuesday, those who are eligible to get a vaccine will be able to do so at Mercy Medical Center.
