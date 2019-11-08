SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As any homeowner knows, the cost of heating your home in the Winter adds up quick, and it's an expense many people are finding it hard to afford, but a new grant from the attorney general's office will help many families get through the season.
It's that time of year where you're mostly likely kicking on the heat, and making sure your oil tanks are full.
"We've been getting a lot of calls for not only oil, especially early in the season. We get calls on cracked furnaces or boilers," Tim Noonan of Noonan Energy in Springfield tells us.
Noonan says they've already had a busy start to the season.
He says his number one piece of advice for anyone is never let your tank get below a quarter full.
"If you get it too low and you make an order request, they might not get to you for a few days," stated Noonan.
Tim tells Western Mass News that at Noonan Energy, oil prices are actually down from this time last year.
"Prices are about twenty-five cents a gallon less. They are about five cents less than may of this year and exactly the same as January, so they've been pretty stable from other years when they go up and down," continued Noonan.
Good news for many people trying to heat their home.
Knowing how difficult it is to heat your home in the Winter, the state's low income home energy assistance program, or LIHEAP, helps eligible families with their heating bills.
Now, thanks to increased funding from the attorney generals office, greater funds will be available to finance the program.
More than $900,000 will be divided between eight LIHEAP organizations across the state, including Springfield Partners for Community Action.
The money comes from the Natural Gas Fuel Assistance grant and has already awarded $1.6 million to Massachusetts residents in need, something Tim says will help countless families in western Mass.
"It will definitely help them. There is always a shortage come the end of the year, so if more money has been allocated, that will help them," added Noonan.
