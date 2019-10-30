SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While Massachusetts is one month into a temporary ban on vaping products, there's another nicotine product in the cross-hairs of state lawmakers.
There's a proposed ban on all flavored smoke products in Massachusetts and this bill seeks to eliminate the one flavor that's managed to skirt legislation in the past.
In 2009, the federal government banned flavored cigarettes nationwide, leaving the likes of bubblegum and blue raspberry to cigars and e-cigs.
Menthol cigarettes, however, were excluded from that ban in their own loophole.
So kid-friendly flavors were stubbed out, until vaping grew in popularity and those products started featuring juices that sound more like candy.
With an ever-growing number of vaping-related lung injuries in young adults, Massachusetts lawmakers are trying to make their laws tougher, but unlike a lot of flavored tobacco bans, the one proposed in Massachusetts would ban menthol and mint flavored cigarettes too.
"Menthol outsells anything else," said David Glantz with Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop in Springfield.
Glantz told Western Mass News that the ban on menthol cigarettes would do more damage to his businesses, adding insult to injury after he was forced to stop selling vapes last month.
"In the cigarettes category, probably like 80 percent it would knock out," Glantz explained.
One type of customer who isn't buying menthol, Glantz said, is the young person, who bills like this are designed to protect.
"I think young people don’t smoke nowadays. They’re not smoking cigarettes," Glantz noted.
Glantz fears a menthol ban in Massachusetts would drive his customers to neighboring states without restrictions on the minty flavor. but if the elusive menthol were to finally fall victim to a nationwide ban like all the other flavors, Glantz said he doesn't think smokers will give up the habit.
"If there’s a menthol ban, they’ll smoke something else. I don’t think that will stop people from smoking," Glantz said.
