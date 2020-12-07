BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, said Monday that it is pushing back the testing schedule for the MCAS and ACCESS tests for the current school year.
They told Western Mass News it's in response to scheduling and logistical challenges schools and districts are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the changes includes that 11th graders will no longer have testing in the January to February window for MCAS tests. They said it will be later in the year.
Testing windows for other eligible students has been extended through February 12th - an additional week.
DESE also told Western Mass News that members of the class of 2021 will still have to pass the English and math MCAS tests to get their Competency Determination, which fulfills the state's graduation requirement. In addition, under temporary changes that were approved earlier this year, students in the class of 2021 can earn the equivalent of a passing score on the Science or Technology/Engineering MCAS by completing equivalent coursework.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
