BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker and the state’s Department of Public Health are out with their COVID-19 guidelines for Thanksgiving.
One thing they're suggesting is to keep the celebration to those within your immediate household.
Thanksgiving won’t be the same this time around.
“The science on this is pretty clear: gathering in groups indoors for an extended period of time with family and friends is likely the worst possible scenario for spreading the virus,” Baker explained.
Mass. DPH said Tuesday that residents should be aware that gatherings and events are subject to the state's limits on gathering sizes and applicable workplace safety standards.
The guidance for a safe Thanksgiving holiday is as follows:
- Anytime you are near people you don't live with:
- Wear a mask when not eating or drinking
- Wash your hands often with soap and water
- Stay at least six feet apart from others
- Consider if those around you may be at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, such as older adults or those with certain medical conditions, and take extra precautions
- If gathering indoors, improve ventilation by opening windows and doors
The following are considered by Mass. DPH as 'lower risk celebrations':
- Limit in-person holiday gatherings to only people you live with or limit to a small group of individuals with whom you are regularly in contact
- Gatherings with more people pose more risks. As a reminder, gatherings in Massachusetts are subject to gathering size limits.
- Keep visits short – gatherings that last longer pose more risk than short gatherings.
- Host a virtual holiday dinner with extended family or friends, especially if they are at higher risk for illness from COVID-19. Prepare traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and deliver them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
'Higher risk celebrations' include gatherings with people who do not live in your household. If you are holding a gathering with people outside your home, the state noted:
- Wear your mask and watch your distance at all times.
- Do not share food, drink, or any utensils.
- Encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and for members of their own household only.
- Wear a mask while preparing or serving food to others who don’t live in your household.
- Consider having one person serve all the food so that multiple people are not handling the serving utensils.
- Use single-use options or identify one person to serve sharable items, like salad dressings, food containers, plates and utensils, and condiments.
- Avoid any self-serve food or drink options, such as buffets or buffet-style potlucks, salad bars, and condiment or drink stations.
- For 14 days before and after holiday gatherings, minimize contact with other people, and only leave home for essential services like going to work, buying groceries, and appointments with doctors; OR,
- Obtain a negative result from a molecular (PCR) SARS-CoV2 test, on a sample obtained within 72 hours of the celebration. Information about where to obtain a test can be found at https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-testing.
- Seat people with plenty of space from one another while dining.
- Consider small seating table arrangements in multiple rooms with plenty of spacing, instead of a large family table.
- If gathering indoors, improve ventilation by opening windows and doors.
In all scenarios, people are being asked to:
- Avoid sharing food and drinks.
- Avoid shaking hands and hugging. Wave and verbally greet others instead.
- Avoid singing, dancing, and shouting. These activities increase your chances of catching COVID-19 through the air.
- Avoid in-person gatherings with people at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, such as older adults and people with certain medical conditions.
Residents are also being urged to consider a community's COVID-19 level and those with COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19 should avoid attending an in-person gathering.
Western Mass News found one Chicopee resident who is going to follow the governor’s guidance.
“Usually during this time, I go to New Jersey to my ex-husband’s family. They’re my family, but because of this thing that’s going on, I decided to stay here,” said Rima Ramirez of Chicopee.
Ramirez plans to spend Thanksgiving with just her son as she is doing her part contain the spread of coronravirus.
“The thing is that we have to be responsible for ourself...If every do what they have to do and follow directions about the COVID and about the health,” Ramirez noted.
There are other folks that plan to have Thanksgiving as if coronavirus is not a factor.
“I have a lot of people that live at my house in the first place, so if I haven’t caught anything yet. I’m not too concerned about it now,” said Kathy Gassnola of Springfield.
Gassnola plans to have extended family members at her house. She told Western Mass News she wants to just have a normal Thanksgiving.
“You have to move on with life and do things normally. You can’t be crazy about this stuff,” Gassnola explained.
However, Baker and Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders want residents to think carefully about ways to stay safe while celebrating the day.
“The perfect way to do this is it will sound a little formal perhaps is literally one or two people in the kitchen with face coverings on, creating plates for people, and literally serving people at the table, so you're not taking bowls and plates and sharing them around,” Sudders said.
In addition, with the holiday weekend being busy for travel, residents are being reminded to follow the state's COVID-19 travel order.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.