BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – Gov. Charlie Baker has announced the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in the Commonwealth.
The state said that the state's first shipment of 59,475 vaccines - from Pfizer and Moderna - will be delivered to 21 hospitals across eight counties, along with the Mass. DPH immunization lab.
The doses will then be redistributed for access to 74 hospitals across all 14 counties for frontline medical workers. The next 40,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be allocated through the Federal Pharmacy Program to begin vaccinated those in nursing facilities, rest homes, and assisted living residences.
Massachusetts is expected to receive 300,000 first doses of the vaccine, which will be delivered by the end of December. Those first vaccines will require a two doses, administered three to four weeks apart.
Baker said that the phased distributions include:
PHASE 1 (in order of priority) – December 2020 to February 2021
- Clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers doing direct and COVID-facing care
- Long-term care facilities, rest homes, and assisted living facilities
- Police, fire, and EMS
- Congregate care settings (including shelters and corrections)
- Home-based healthcare workers
- Healthcare workers doing non-COVID facing care
PHASE 2 (in order of priority) – February 2021 to April 2021
- People with two or more comorbidities (high-risk for COVID-19 complications)
- Early education, K-12, transit, grocery, sanitation, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers
- Adults age 65 and older
- People with one comorbidity
The state is expecting to receive and distribute over two million doses to priority groups by the end of March, though it's possible delivery dates may change due to federal approvals and allocations.
PHASE 3 – April 2021 to June 2021
- General public
For more information on the state's vaccination plan, you can CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest information as it becomes available.
