BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new community level data on the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Baker-Polito administration displayed a new map that shows the average daily cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks for all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth.
Based on the averages, each community was given a designation of higher risk, moderate risk, and lower risk and assigned a color of white, green, yellow, and red.
The color coding indicates that:
- White: Less than five reported cases
- Green: Less than four cases per 100,000
- Yellow: Four to eight cases per 100,000
- Red: More than eight cases per 100,000
Baker noted that any community that is deemed higher risk is considered, by state officials, to have a high level of COVID-19 infection and the state will be providing additional support to help address virus spread.
The four cities listed as higher risk, as of August 5, include:
- Chelsea
- Revere
- Lynn
- Everett
The map will be updated each Wednesday.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
