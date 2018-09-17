The state's gaming commission has released MGM's first set of revenue numbers.
Last week, MGM said that attendance and earnings for the casino exceeded their expectations in the weeks following the grand opening.
MGM Springfield president Mike Mathis told state gambling regulators that MGM is averaging about 50,000 daily visitors on weekends and about 25,000 during the work week.
Data provided by the Gaming Commission indicates that between August 24 and August 31, gross gaming revenue from slot machines at MGM Springfield totaled $7,347,491.15
MGM's gross revenue from table games over that same time period was $2,109,485.75
The 25-percent state tax on that over $9.4 million gross revenue was $2,364,244.23
In a statement, MGM Springfield President and COO Mike Mathis said,
“While these gaming revenue figures represent less than eight days of operations in August, they demonstrate MGM Springfield’s tremendously successful opening week, when we welcomed more than 150,000 visitors over our first weekend alone. We are pleased our efforts to design a resort to complement Downtown Springfield is being so enthusiastically received. We continue to experience good visitor volumes in the casino and throughout our resort and events and look forward to welcoming many more visitors as we enter our first New England fall season."
This Friday marks one month since the Springfield casino opened.
