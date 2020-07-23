CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state is rolling out guidelines on what bus transportation may look like come fall in school districts across the Commonwealth.
School administrators are also going over pages of just released recommendations on things like air filtration and dividers for school buildings.
One local superintendent received the facilities guidelines at about midnight last night and the bus recommendations not long before.
They are all part of the puzzle of trying to reopen in a matter of weeks.
“We did receive, last night, the facilities and operations guidance, as well as yesterday, the transportation guidance,” said Chicopee school Superintendent Lynn Clark.
Clark said she and her staff spent the day pouring over new guidelines released by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
For school building safety improvements, Clark noted, “the guidance talks about everything from learning spaces to ventilation to lunch to dividers.”
In regards to bussing, for example, windows must be kept open at all times, mandatory masks, only one student per bench, and districts should encourage alternate transportation like walking, biking, and drop-off.
“We do have many students who will not be taking the bus, parents are opting to drop off. We also have about 30 percent of our parents who are opting remote only this year,” Clark noted.
A family survey, Clark told Western Mass News, indicates 70-percent want their children to come back in-person, in some fashion.
The question is how to do that safely.
“We certainly know that if we have 7,000 students and take 30 percent off the top, we know that we can't take 5,000 students are roll them in day one. That is not logical, that is not strategic, and is not safe,” Clark said.
Each school district is tasked with coming up with at least three different scenarios:
- Remote learning
- In-person
- Hybrid
Clark said they are considering a phased, hybrid approach.
“So we want to go grade-by-grade, staggering the entrance, phasing them in. That way, we have transpiration down pat, school lunch down pat, before we have so many students…Say at the middle school level, just grade 6 at first, we are able to then look and reevaluate and say ‘Geez, do we have to change anything about this?” Clark explained.
Other students would learn remotely until their phase.
“We want parents to know that we are playing it safe and we are doing the best that we can with all of our options and anything is possible and as soon as we decide, we will certainly let families know,” Clark noted.
That will be soon. The Chicopee school committee plans to evaluate the plan the week of August 3.
The deadline for each school district to submit their final plan to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is August 10.
