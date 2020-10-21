(WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has handed out new guidance for snow days this year and is giving districts across Massachusetts the opportunity to swap them out for a remote learning day.
That means instead of closing down, schools will have the opportunity to pocket that calander day.
Western Mass News spoke to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, who told us school officials have already been looking into this as an option, so long as the town has power.
"In a regular snow storm, we're looking to cancel school more so because the sidewalks and roads aren't safe enough to get buses and walkers to school...but if it's a power issue, that would probably have to be made up versus a regular remote learning day," said West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.
Some school officials are comparing this to the blizzard bags, which the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education canceled this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.