BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released guidance for graduation ceremonies for kindergarten through grade 12, as well as colleges and universities.
The Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said that the guidelines, which were made by the state's Department of Public Health and Department of Labor Standards, allow for indoor or outdoor ceremonies, so long as conditions and protocols are followed.
Indoor events must comply with sector-specific reopening guidelines for that particular type of venue.
However, if the event is outside, there is no capacity limit as long as there is social distancing and air flow. Tents are allowed, but only if there is at least 50 percent of the perimeter is open.
The state added that graduations should be kept as short as possible with no food and drinks or gathering afterwards.
Masks and staggered entrances are also required for all graduates, faculty members, speakers, and guests.
A ticketing or registration system should also be established and all those in attendance must attest at registration that they will not attend the ceremony if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. Those in attendance will also be required to contact the school or college if they test positive for COVID-19 after the ceremony so that disinfecting and contact tracing can occur.
