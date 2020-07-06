BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state released new guidelines for youth and adult sports after getting the green light to reopen in Step 1 of Phase 3.
Under the guidance, only low-risk sports will be able to hold outdoor tournaments.
Low-risk sports include tennis, swimming, golf, fishing and gymnastics, whereas baseball, softball, track and field, volleyball, field hockey and dance fall under moderate risk, meaning these sports will only be allowed to hold competitive practices and competitions.
High-risk sports such as football, wrestling, lacrosse, ice hockey and soccer will still be restricted to individual or socially distanced workouts.
It's important to note these new guidelines do not affect the future of fall sports. Those guidelines are still being worked on by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
All guidance from the state can be found here.
