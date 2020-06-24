BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State leaders have released the report into an independent investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
In early April, Gov. Charlie Baker asked Attorney Mark Pearlstein, a former federal prosecutor, to investigate the causes of the outbreak and recent deaths that occurred at the home.
Gov. Baker said in a statement:
“This report lays out in heartbreaking detail the terrible failures that unfolded at the facility, and the tragic outcomes that followed. Our emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak stabilized conditions for residents and staff, and we now have an accurate picture of what went wrong and will take immediate action to deliver the level of care that our veterans deserve.”
As part of the investigation, Pearlstein said that they conducted 111 interviews with 100 witnesses and reviewed over 17,000 documents. He added that nobody they deemed critical to the investigation refused to be interviewed.
The report noted:
“This is not a report based on anonymous sources: each material fact is cited to the references section on page 138, identifying the documents and interviews we relied on.”
Pearlstein's report explains that on its own, the existence and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak does not show that facility leadership, including Superintendent Bennett Walsh and his clinical and administrative teams, "failed in their mission" or that the state's oversight was insufficient.
However, Pearlstein's examination of the facility's COVID-19 preparations and response "in light of existing public health recommendations has identified substantial errors and failures by the Home’s leadership that likely contributed to the death toll during the outbreak."
Pearlstein wrote:
“Indeed, some of the critical decisions made by Mr. Walsh and his leadership team during the final two weeks of March 2020 were utterly baffling from an infection-control perspective, and were inconsistent with the Home’s mission to treat its veterans with honor and dignity.”
Pearlstein added that “the most substantial error” was a decision on March 20 by facility leadership to move all veterans from one of two locked dementia units into the other locked dementia unit.
The report explained:
“At the time, each unit had some veterans who were COVID-19 positive, some who were suspected of having the disease, and others who were displaying no COVID-19 symptoms. Rather than isolating those with the disease from those who were asymptomatic—a basic tenet of infection control—the consolidation of these two units resulted in more than 40 veterans crowded into a space designed to hold 25. This overcrowding was 8 the opposite of infection control; instead, it put those who were asymptomatic at even greater risk of contracting COVID-19.”
Pearlstein noted that while Walsh conveyed inaccurate or incomplete information on the facility’s response, investigators did not find a failure in reporting or an effort to conceal cases or deaths from the state’s Department of Veterans’ Services and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
It was explained that through March 29, the day before Walsh was placed on leave, the facility had “substantially complied with reporting requirements established by state leaders”
The report explained this analysis of the investigation and recommendations:
- Soldiers’ Home leadership made substantial errors in responding to the outbreak
- Combining two locked dementia units containing veterans with a mix of COVID-19 statuses, and failing to ensure an appropriate standard of care on the combined unit.
- Failure to promptly isolate patients suspected of COVID-19 using the rooms set aside for isolation
- Delays in testing additional veterans for COVID-19 when they were showing symptoms
- Delays in closing common areas
- Failure to stop rotation of staff among units
- Inconsistent policies and practices with respect to personal protective equipment
- Recordkeeping and documentation failures
- Department of Veterans’ Services did not take steps to address substantial and long-standing concerns regarding the leadership of the Soldiers’ Home
- Although Walsh reported other information that was inaccurate and incomplete, investigators did not identify any material violations of reporting requirements concerning COVID-19 test results and deaths
The report also addressed Walsh’s appointment as Superintendent of the facility.
Pearlstein explained while the Soldiers’ Home leadership team “bears principal responsibility for the events” outlined in the report, he noted that “Mr. Walsh was not qualified to manage a long-term care facility” and that “his shortcomings were well known to the Department of Veterans’ Services.”
However, Pearlstein contends that the “the agency failed to effectively oversee the Home during his tenure despite a statutory responsibility to do so.”
The report also outlined COVID-19 related "reporting, communication, requests for assistance, and potential omissions" from the time of the first test on March 17 until Walsh was placed on leave on March 30. Those correspondence can be found on pages 96 through 108 in the report.
Western Mass News has reached out to Walsh's attorney, William Bennett, for comment. He told us that he needed to review the report before issuing a statement on Walsh’s behalf.
Since March 1, 97 veterans have died, with 76 testing positive for COVID-19.
Western Mass News continues to go through the report and will have more on-air and online as it becomes available.
