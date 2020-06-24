BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state’s independent investigation into the deadly coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is now complete.
The final report, released Wednesday, largely blames former Superintendent Bennett Walsh and the senior leadership team.
Seventy-six veterans who died tested positive for COVID-19, though all still at the home are considered recovered.
Western Mass News was at the State House today as Gov. Charlie Baker presented the findings, making it clear he blames Walsh for the outbreak.
However, Baker also said some of the blame lies within his own administration, referring to the Department of Veterans’ Services.
Baker said now resigned Secretary of Veterans’ Services Francisco Urena failed to oversee Walsh and the home.
“The subject matter and details of this report are nothing short of gut-wrenching,” Baker explained.
Baker revealed the results of Attorney Mark Pearlstein’s months-long investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
Western Mass News has the 174 page report, which outlines errors that were made before COVID-19 struck and paints a scathing picture of Walsh’s leadership.
“Most guidance and information provided by the Department of Public Health, the Department of Veterans’ Services, the VA, and the CDC on how to prepare and protect residents from the spread of COVID-19 was either ignored or not properly implemented,” Baker explained.
In addition to failed preparation for the outbreak, Pearlstein says the “worst decision” was to combine two units in the home with residents of mixed COVID-19 status, exacerbated by other errors in infection control.
“Delays in testing veterans for COVID-19, when they were showing symptoms, delays in closing common spaces to prevent the spread of the virus, failure to stop rotating staff among units,” Baker said.
One response team worker interviewed in the report, stated there was poor record keeping at the home, saying:
"In my 35 years of nursing, I have never seen such a cluster . . .' "
Despite Pearlstein’s assertion that Walsh provided state officials with inaccurate information about the growing pandemic, he claims “...we do not find a failure of reporting or an effort to conceal covid-19 cases or deaths from the Department of Veterans’ Services or EOHHS. “
Baker added, “The Department of Veterans’ Services, which oversees the Soldiers’ Homes, didn't properly oversee Holyoke or Bennett Walsh…and that one's on us.”
Baker said they are working to remove unqualified employees, including Walsh, and said they plan to impose new hiring standards for the position.
However, they also asked Department of Veterans’ Services Secretary Francisco to resign.
“He gracefully did, but let me just say one thing. Secretary Urena has been a spectacular advocate, ambassador, and supporter of veterans here in the Commonwealth,” Baker said.
Western Mass News has reached out to Walsh's attorney, William Bennett, for comment. He told us that he needed to review the report before issuing a statement on Walsh’s behalf.
Western Mass News continues to go through the report and will have more on-air and online as it becomes available.
