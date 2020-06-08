(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released initial safety guidelines on what a return to school could look like in the fall.
Among them, it calls for smaller, isolated groups with group sizes restricted to a maximum of 10 students, with a maximum of 12 people including students and staff in each room.
In addition, six feet of separation will need to be maintained at all times. Desks must be spaced six feet part and facing the same direction
Students and staff will have to wear face coverings or masks unless it is not medically safe to do so. They are also told to stay home if feeling sick or have COVID-19 symptoms.
The state noted that schools must develop protocols for isolation and discharge of students who become sick during the day with a specific room maintained for students with COVID-19 symptoms.
To read more on the state's guidance, CLICK HERE.
