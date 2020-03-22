BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have announced which child care sites will open amid a state-ordered closure in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all early education centers and family child care providers to close effective Monday, March 23.
It was also announced that the state would open special, emergency child care centers exempt from the closure to serve emergency workers, medical staff and other workers essential to fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Sunday, the state's Department of Early Education and Care released a list of those approved emergency facilities.
Families are urged to keep children out of group care settings, to the greatest extent possible, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
"Emergency Child Care Programs are for when all other non-group-care settings have been exhausted and families have no other options," the Department of Early Education and Care said.
Officials noted that priority will be given to people including, but not limited to:
- Health care workers
- Essential state and human service workers
- COVID-19 health workers
- Grocery store employees
- Emergency response personnel
- Law enforcement
- Transportation and infrastructure workers
- Sanitation workers
- DCF-involved families
- Families living in shelters
"Do not contact an emergency child care program unless you require emergency, back-up, drop-in care," the state explained.
To see the latest list of sites: CLICK HERE.
The closure ordered by Baker will run through April 6 and may be extended if necessary.
