(WGGB/WSHM) -- New guidance released by the state is changing the way some schools should return to learning in the fall.
It comes after a new mapping system was unveiled to show which communities are at a higher risk for COVID-19 cases.
In a matter of hours after this new guidance was released, several schools are changing their reopening plans, just days before their final plans need to be sent to the state.
“It is an inexpressible case of hypocrisy,” said Merrie Najimy, president of the Mass. Teachers Association.
The Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released new guidelines for schools to reopen in the fall.
On Tuesday, the Mass. Department of Public Health put in place a new color-coded map, rating each community’s COVID-19 risk.
Now, each color also represents a recommended school learning model. A red community should be fully remote, a yellow community should be hybrid or remote, and green and white communities should be in person or hybrid.
Western Mass News is gathering the fast-changing plans for different school districts. In the last few hours, some communities have announced changes based on the new model, and other school districts may be closely behind.
However, Najimy said the new model is hypocritical.
“The governor just yesterday said that your actions, no matter where you live, will determine how the virus spreads, but he refuses to acknowledge returning to schools is one of those actions that will spread,” Najimy noted.
Najimy told Western Mass News over the phone that the MTA feels all schools should start the school year fully remote.
“We all recognize there is no good option here, but the option that keeps everybody safe, their children and their parents, say it’s a virtual start. We’re not going back to the spring model. It didn’t work. We’re going to redesign it, so it is far more engaging and successful for their kids,” Najimy explained.
Najimy said many teachers don’t work in the community they live in, which is why she feels the model is off.
“It isn’t about the level in a particular community. It’s how one community impacts the other,” Najimy noted.
However, Najimy said ultimately, the MTA wants better air quality in schools and faster rapid COVID-19 testing before they can think about returning to the classroom.
“We will get this right as soon as the state stepped up their obligation to get those buildings fixed and get rapid testing happening,” Najimy said.
