BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts officials have provided updated guidance on using face coverings.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said Tuesday that they are now advising that people who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear a mask or face covering when indoors - and not inside one's own home - if they have a weakened immune system, have an increased risk of severe disease because of age, have an underlying medical condition, or if someone in the household has a weakened immune system and is at increased risk of severe disease or is unvaccinated.
The changes come as officials note that Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccine acceptance and due to recent improvements in COVID-19 data.
Those who are not fully-vaccinated are being urged to continue wearing a face covering or mask when indoors with others.
Mass. DPH added that those who have tested positive or are in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 must follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including wearing a mask in public for five more days after leaving isolation or quarantine on day 5, regardless of one's vaccination status.
Regardless of vaccination status, everyone in Massachusetts is still required to wear face covering in certain settings, including in health care facilities and on public transportation.
