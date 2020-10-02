HOLYOKE/WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state is releasing new information about COVID-19 cases in schools across the state. Weekly reports will now show positive test numbers by the school district. This week's data shows cases in West Springfield and Holyoke.
Now these numbers that the state released are for students who are in hybrid or in-person learning models. Looking at the school district in the state, a total of 60 students and 29 staffers had tested positive as of Wednesday.
Now, breaking it down to our area. Holyoke Public Schools has one student and one staffer with COVID-19 cases. West Springfield has one student case. Now, these numbers exclude students learning in fully remote models.
Western Mass News caught up with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, who said the student and staff member who tested positive is connected to the Kelly School, and the student is learning remotely.
"These are students that are participating in remote learning at Kelly School, as far as I know, and so these aren’t students that are coming into a physical school building," he said. "I think this demonstrates the double-edged sword of having students either in school or having students at home. We continue to remind parents and families of students coronavirus hasn’t gone away.”
The Massachusetts Teacher’s Association (MTA) stated on Friday, saying:
"The hard work to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is in danger of being undone, and our biggest fear is that the lack of support from the state for safe and sensible school reopening strategies will further delay our ability to resume full in-person learning."
In Holyoke, the city's Board of Health is in constant communication with the superintendent, and they’re staying on top of these cases.
