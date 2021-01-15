(WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are removing an earlier issued requirement for students to get the flu vaccine.
Mass. DPH said in a message sent to school nurses that the preliminary data indicates a mild flu season so far, likely because of people adhering to social distancing, mask wearing, and people receiving their flu vaccine.
"Given the intensive Commonwealth-wide efforts regarding COVID-19 vaccination, DPH wants to alleviate the burden to obtain flu vaccination and focus on continuing our COVID -19 vaccination efforts," said Karen Robitaille, director of school health services for the Mass. Department of Public Health in the note to schools.
The state still strongly recommends that anyone six months or older receive their seasonal flu vaccine each year.
