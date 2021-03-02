SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bilingual COVID-19 vaccination clinics are helping residents in Springfield sign-up for their shots as volunteers, along with State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, are doing what they can to get more people vaccinated.
“The state rollout has failed to connect the people of low income to vaccinations,” Gonzalez said.
This new outreach initiative in Springfield, in partnership with the Bilingual Outreach Team, is helping residents with the first step towards getting their COVID-19 shots: getting an appointment.
“Coming out here and helping people process through that application process, I think, is essential and key to the success of any vaccination program,” Gonzalez noted.
Gonzalez is calling on the state to incorporate a strategy to ensure that communities of color get vaccinated.
“I think the key to getting the appointments is doing small scale, community-based, high-income, low-income neighborhoods,” Gonzalez explained.
Maria Rivera, an attendee of Tuesday's clinic agrees. She said the state’s mass vaccination sites aren’t practical for minorities for many reasons.
“It’s been difficult for the Hispanic people, to get to places…I’m able to take the bus, but sometimes, they say you need to be inside the car. These people, a lot of them have walkers and they have their automatic cart that they drive and it’s hard for them,” Rivera noted.
Rivera said the process was much simpler than trying to secure the appointment on her own. Once registered, residents will be contacted via phone or email once a shot is available and then the vaccine will then be brought directly to them.
Gonzalez told Western Mass News that this is an important step in getting as many members as possible from minority and underserved communities vaccinated as quickly as possible. He is also hopeful that the addition of the Johnson and Johnson one-dose shot will help speed up their efforts.
“The lack of needing to have a high refrigeration, it’s going to be easy to move around in different neighborhoods, but also I think that the one shot is something that people would seem to want to take more than having to come twice,” Gonzalez said.
So far, translators have been available for Italian and Spanish, with future languages and outreach efforts underway.
“I think that it’s showing that when you go to the community, the community responds,” Gonzalez added.
For more information and resources, or to determine eligibility, residents can contact Gonzalez’s office at (617) 722-2080.
