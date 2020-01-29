SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Campaign 2020 news, Mass. State Rep. Jose Tosado of the 9th Hampden District announced on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election
Tosado has decided at this time he says he needs to put his family first.
The Democrat was first elected into the House in 2014.
Tosado thanked the people who have supported him during his political career.
Two candidates have already come forward saying they will run for the seat.
Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos and Springfield School Committee member Denise Hurst said Wednesday they will throw their hat into the ring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.