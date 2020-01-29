SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Campaign 2020 news, Mass. State Rep. Jose Tosado of the 9th Hampden District announced on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election

Tosado has decided at this time he says he needs to put his family first.

The Democrat was first elected into the House in 2014.

Tosado thanked the people who have supported him during his political career.

Two candidates have already come forward saying they will run for the seat.

Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos and Springfield School Committee member Denise Hurst said Wednesday they will throw their hat into the ring.

