SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A state representative is proposing that the millions of dollars Springfield receives from MGM be used to increase neighborhood security.
State Representative Bud Williams said the city of Springfield will receive at least $17.6 million a year from MGM beginning in 2019.
Williams told Western Mass News that he wants to see some of that money used to create police substations throughout city neighborhoods.
"I think we’re getting additional revenue and lets show our citizens that we mean business," said Williams.
At the corner of Dwight Street and Bruce Landon Way is a Springfield police substation.
The station opened this past summer in and effort to bring a larger police presence downtown with the new opening of MGM Springfield.
When the city starts seeing annual revenue from MGM, Representative Williams wants to see it benefit everyone in the city.
"We made downtown safer, let’s make our neighborhoods safer also," Williams continued.
Williams noted that he'd like to see a police substation in all 8 city wards.
"There’s 17 to 18 neighborhoods, but eight wards would do it. If you had one in East Forest Park, the North End of Springfield, Indian Orchard, Mason Square, Forest Park, we have some neighborhoods who really need substations so there is a police presence so we can do real police work. Not just kiosks, but substations," Williams continued.
Pat Michela lives in Indian Orchard and is fully on board with the idea.
"We used to have one on Worcester Street many years ago, but that closed. I think it would be great because I think we need a place we can go to and talk with an officer if we have a problem," said Michela.
"They can see what’s going on in a neighborhood. They can see the problems if there are any and address them," Michela added.
Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos said it's important the revenue from MGM goes towards every neighborhood.
"I think there’s potential for some middle ground there. There are some neighborhoods in need of substations, Indian Orchard being one of them. I don’t see why we wouldn’t entertain some sort of proposal," said Ramos.
Representative Williams said the MGM money is readily available and should be used for public safety purposes.
He is encouraging neighborhood councils to get involved in the process and share their concerns to city administration.
