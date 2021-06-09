SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Congressman Richard Neal, State Representative and chair of the Means and Ways Committee hosted a virtual Town Hall Wednesday to provide an update on the American Rescue Plan.
The event was moderated by Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle. Congressman Neal provided more details on how the American Rescue Plan will improve healthcare by providing funds for hospitals and helping those who lost their health benefits due to loss of employment during the pandemic.
"I want to ensure that we continue a steady flow of money to our hospitals which did pretty well during the pandemic. They were on the front lines. But also to understand that expanding cobra and the subsidies that were such an important part of what the president proposed is essential going forward," Neal said.
Neal went on to say the funding provided from the American Rescue Plan also gives local jurisdictions flexibility to determine their own priorities to grow their regional economies.
(1) comment
bet Neal never told any one the as a taxpayer you will pay for every ABORTION in this country
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.