(WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have confirmed the first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis - or EEE - of the season.
The state said the infected patient is a person between the ages of 11 and 20 and lives in Plymouth County.
They said the onset of symptoms began back on July 20.
Last year, the state reported 12 human cases of EEE.
The virus, which could impact the brain and spinal cord, has been detected in mosquitos in the western Masaschusetts towns of Orange, Athol, Wendell, and New Salem.
