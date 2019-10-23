BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has released its latest numbers involving vaping-associated lung injuries.
The DPH told Western Mass News that there have been 17 additional injury cases reported.
That brings the total to 46 cases: 16 confirmed, 30 probable.
Of those cases, officials said 27 patients have been female, 19 have been male.
There has been one fatality, a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
