BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials on Monday began reporting both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and deaths, a move that significantly increased both totals.
Under the new method — which includes probable cases dating back to March 1 — total cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts have now topped 100,000.
The number of new deaths reported Monday, which also includes probable deaths, stood at 189, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic to 7,035. Of the deaths reported Monday, 48 were newly confirmed deaths and 141 were probable deaths.
State health officials said the change was made following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Probable cases include individuals who haven’t been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.
Instead, the individuals have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID-19 symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case, or did not have an antibody test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities rose to 4,349 or about 62% of all deaths.
Other numbers released Monday indicated progress.
There were 1,747 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 2,533 two weeks ago. The number of individuals in intensive care units stood at 404, down from 674 two weeks ago.
