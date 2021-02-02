BOSTON (AP) — The state’s total confirmed COVID-19 caseload since the beginning of the pandemic surpassed 500,000 on Monday even as other statistics appeared to show a continued easing of the disease following a post-holiday spike.
The state crossed the half-million case mark exactly a year after officials reported the first case of the coronavirus in Massachusetts in a Boston resident who had traveled to the Chinese city of Wuhan.
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 30 on Monday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,317 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 2,200.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were fewer than 1,700 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 370 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 70. There were an estimated nearly 72,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,086.
