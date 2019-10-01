SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new law goes into effect on Tuesday impacting everyone's paycheck in Massachusetts.
It's called the Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave Act.
Western Mass News dug deeper into how this new law could impact your finances.
This is a law that passed last year, but starting October 1, deductions are being taken out of everyone's paychecks.
All of this will benefit residents starting in 2021.
Marsha Del Monte, president of Pride Gas Stations, told Western Mass News the new Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave Act has been on their radar for a while.
"From what we understand, it’ll work also similar to unemployment benefits. In 2021, if someone qualifies for FMLA, they’ll be able to apply to this fund to be paid for a number of their wages during the duration of their leave, so at some point, they’re going to benefit from it," Del Monte said.
While the law goes into effect now, you can't start taking advantage of the benefits until January 1, 2021. That's when you may be entitled to up to 12 weeks of family leave for the birth, adoption, or foster care of a child and 20 weeks of personal medical leave.
Then on July 1, 2021, you are eligible for an additional 12 weeks of family leave for the care of a family member with a serious health condition.
"We haven’t found anybody happy about it. Like I said, it’s yet again another tax on businesses and employees that they’re paying out. Nobody’s going to see the benefit of it for a couple of years. I think they don’t get to start taking advantage of it until 2021," Del Monte explained.
Here's the breakdown of how it works for employers with 25 or more employees:
- There is a total contribution amount of 0.75 percent of wages, paid for by the employer and employee.
- The maximum that can be taken out of your paycheck is $0.38 for every $100 earned.
- For example, for someone making $50,000 a year, they could see about $189 a year taken out.
"It is state law, but I do think we are one of the few industrialized nations in the world that have not gotten to this issue earlier of family medical leave. I think there’s always the fanfare of the announcement and then there’s the reality of when the finance kicks in so it’ll be a bit unsettling, but I think that the long term goal here of providing people with a predictable opportunity for leave is a good thing," said Rep. Richard Neal.
Again, while the law goes into effect today with contributions being pulled from payroll the benefits do not begin until 2021.
