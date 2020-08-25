SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One week ahead of primary day, Western Mass News is digging deeper on the numbers of voters who are participating in vote-by-mail and early in-person voting.
According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth's Office, around one quarter of Massachusetts voters have requested a ballot to vote early.
With concerns about mail-in ballots reaching election officials in time, Secretary William Galvin, and other voting advocates, are encouraging people to get their votes in now to make sure their voice is heard by Sept. 1.
Those who plan to vote by mail in the primary, their ballot must reach their local election office by Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. It's not enough that it be postmarked by that date, it actually has to be in the building.
Galvin spoke to Western Mass News by phone saying people concerned about the speed of the mail can hand-deliver ballots in either dropboxes set up for this very purpose, or in another way.
“You can bring the ballot in to your local Clerk's Office,” he said.
Western Mass News, taking a look through eight local communities, found that as of Tuesday morning around half of all ballots requested have been returned, or an early ballot was cast. Springfield sits at 41% and Holyoke at 57%.
Galvin said the interest in these communities likely stems from the Congressional primary between incumbent Richard Neal and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.
“In western Mass, you do have the 1st Congressional contest which is going to be a reinforcer also to bring people out to vote,” Galvin said.
Not to mention the U.S. Senate race between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy.
Galvin said getting a primary ballot in on time is important, because per state law, none can be accepted after Sept. 1.
“The reason for the statute being that way is to allow us to prepare the final ballot to remember the primaries going to determine who is on the ballot,” he said.
There's one week left until primary day, but Wednesday marks an important date: 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified, giving some women the right to vote.
“We didn't have the vote in 1920 for our Black and indigenous women,” said Adrienne Terrizzi, spokesperson for the Amherst League of women Voters.
“Women are so overwhelmingly involved in the political process,” said Linda Matys-O’Connell, outreach directory for the Springfield Democratic City Committee.
After 100 years and amid a pandemic as the backdrop, each woman describes the importance of everyone participating in elections.
“Their participation is not only welcome, but critical to defending our democracy,” Matys-O’Connell said.
“That's an action I take as my most democratic right,” Terrizzi said.
Right now, there's a lawsuit underway trying to force the state to accept primary ballots after Sept. 1. Galvin said he hopes that the law doesn't change because election officials need as much time as possible to prepare the final November ballot.
Speaking of November, Galvin said those looking to vote by mail for the general election should start requesting their ballots now, as local clerk’s offices are expecting a lot more votes for those races, which of course includes the race for president.
