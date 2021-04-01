BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts education officials are looking to make changes to this year's MCAS testing and the graduation requirements for current eleventh graders.
Mass. Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley will be recommending to the state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education that the English language arts and math competency determination for those in the Class of 2022 be modified due to missed testing opportunities last spring.
"As a result, the upcoming administration of the MCAS, scheduled to open on May 3, will no longer be required for current 11th graders," the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement.
Current juniors and seniors could still take the test to qualify for the Hannah Adams Scholarship and the Koplik Certificate of Mastery. Those juniors who don't take the test this spring can also test for the scholarship during this fall's retest period.
In addition, remote administration of the English language arts, math, and science assessments will be offered remotely for those families who chose to have their children continue remote learning through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
"In addition, the timeline for administering the tests in grades 3 through 8 and 10 will be extended until June 11 in an effort to provide maximum flexibility for school districts," the department noted.
Riley's proposals are subject to approval from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
