(WGGB/WSHM) -- Staggering new data shows jobless numbers continuing to soar across the country, with 26 million people out of work in the last five weeks.
Massachusetts saw significant claims filed within the last week alone.
There are some sectors that have been harder hit than others in this pandemic.
We broke down the numbers and spoke with those in western Massachusetts about how the layoffs are affecting their lives.
“It’s a ridiculous process right now,” said Lara Gonzalez, a former retail supervisor with INSA.
When non-essential businesses were shut down in Massachusetts weeks ago, recreational marijuana shops closed along with them.
Gonzalez said she was laid off from INSA and had to navigate filing for unemployment.
“Cannabis was the career path that I decided to take because I’m very passionate about this and now, I have to take a step back,” Gonzalez said.
She said the shutdown of recreational marijuana retail could put smaller cannabis start-ups out of business by time the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
“Will there be a cannabis industry to come back to?” Gonzalez said.
Over the last week, more than 80,000 jobless claims were filed in the state.
More than 650,000 have been filed in the last month, according to the state.
Using the most recent data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics Western Mass News did the math to determine roughly 17 percent of the state is out of work.
According to the state, most of the Massachusetts jobless claims are coming from the food and accommodation sector, followed by retail trade and then, the health and social assistance sector.
We spoke with Teri Anderson, the executive director of the MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center. She said there’s one type of job more harshly affected in western Massachusetts than in the eastern part of the state.
“In Franklin, Hampshire County, at the highest number of layoffs was in the construction industry,” Anderson explained.
With self-employed workers now allowed to apply for unemployment through the CARES Act this week, Anderson expects it will only add to the influx of people asking the career center for help.
“We are fielding about 100 calls a day for unemployment assistance…actually, we have a backlog of about a week of getting back to people,” Anderson noted.
