WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One state lawmaker is looking to move his office from Beacon Street in Boston to Court Street in Westfield.
State Senator Don Humason of Westfield announced Thursday he will be running for Mayor of Westfield.
Prior to being elected Senator of the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District in 2013, Humason served as State Representative for the 4th Hampden District from 2003 to 2013.
A formal campaign kick-off event is expected in April.
Humason noted that he intends to continue in his role as senator while he campaigns for mayor.
