SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Senate is scheduled to vote today on a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags.
A new bill could prohibit retail stores from giving customers a single-use plastic bag and instead, charge at least 10 cents for a paper one.
While some cities and towns throughout the state already have their plastic bag bans some feel reusable bags are a hassle.
Trevor Gillford, an employee at building 451 in Agawam said if the ban were to go into effect, it would impact the store.
"It would be a loss of customers because I feel like people don’t want to go out shopping having to lug around reusable bags so I feel like we’d lose customers," Gillford explained.
While environmentalists argue that plastic bags are harmful to our oceans others said that people would be less likely to want to bring a reusable bag into department stores, malls, and other retail shops.
Building 451 gives out both plastic and paper bags, but Gillford said if there’s a ban he doesn’t think customers will pay for a bag.
"We have customers that use them as gift bags, and we might not have those people returning," Gillford said.
Under the Senate proposal, the proceeds from the 10 cent bag fee would be divided between the town enforcing the ban and the retailer.
According to the legislature, towns would use the proceeds for recycling, litter prevention, and other environmental costs.
The ban would go into effect 6 months after it is signed into law, but small retailers would have until January 1, 2022, to comply.
