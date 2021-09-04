NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Senator Elizabeth Warren will be visiting western Mass. on September 12th for a meet and greet.
The Massachusetts Senator is heading to Northampton. The event will take place at the Forbes Library with guests admitted at 2:30 p.m.
According to her team, she will be answering questions about what's happening in the Senate, and how she's fighting for Massachusetts families.
Across the state, she is hosting a meet and greet event on the campus of UMass-Dartmouth Wednesday, September 8th.
More information on Warren's Sept. 12 meet and greet and the RSVP for the event could be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.